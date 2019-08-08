<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Member representing Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, said the fight against poverty among women and youths is critical for the survival of Nigeria.

She challenged women and youths not to submit themselves as political thugs who are used and dumped by politicians and urged them to channel their energy towards productive ventures.

Hon. Lar disclosed this on Thursday while declaring open a two-week training workshop for women and youths on waste-to-wealth management and production of cosmetics held in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Lar, who was represented by the embattled Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Hon. Joshua-Laven, said poverty and unemployment have been the bane of underdevelopment in the state.

“The fight against poverty is crucial to our survival and Small Medium Enterprises (SME) is the answer; we believed that SME can make us and our nation sufficient; it will make women and youths sufficient.

“In fighting poverty in Nigeria today, the answer is SME; Hon. Beni Lar is training over 1,050 women and youths in various acquisitions, cosmetic production, soap, production of solar panel among others.”

She said that politicians often used women and youths during campaigns and dumped them after victory and urged the people to take advantage of the skills acquisitions to be self reliant and economically independent.

Beni Lar urged the women and youths to shun all forms of social vices, prostitution, armed robbery and other forms of criminality.