



International Federation of Women Lawyers, Gombe Branch on Friday, hailed the state government over the Administration of Criminal Justice Law which allows women to stand as surety in bail applications.

According to the chairperson of FIDA, Elizabeth Okotie, this law enhances the rights and provides justice for Women and Children, adding that, prior to now, women can’t stand as surety in a criminal case in the state.

Okotie stated that this will help boost the sphere of influence, likewise the morale of an average Gombe woman.

“International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Gombe Branch wishes to congratulate the government of Gombe State on the successful passing of Administration of Criminal Justice Law in the state which now forms part of the Canon of the state laws. This law enhances the rights and provides justice for women and children. One of the Novel provision of the law is women can now stand as surety in bail applications, which were hereto not possible,” Okotie said.

While anticipating the speedy passage of the child rights law in the state, Okotie revealed that the law has been in a stalemate since 2020.





She also called on the governor, and the members of the state House of Assembly to hasten the passage and domestication of the law, following growing concern.

She said, “FIDA Gombe is advocating the passing of child rights law in Gombe state, which has been with the house of Assembly since June 2020. In the same year, it was on National news that some children were trafficked from Gombe State to the Eastern part of Nigeria. It was also reported that Gombe State has the highest number of reported rape cases in Nigeria and most of the victims and survivors are children.

“Many cases of child, marriage, out of school children, child labour, to mention but a few, are some of the vices children in Gombe State are facing and FIDA cannot but decry the traumatic impact and effects on the well being of the children This is a violation of the rights of children as recognised by the Federal Government, various regional and international instruments which Nigeria is a signatory.

“FIDA Gombe calls on the Executive Governor of Gombe State, His Excellency Alh. Inuwa Yahaya and the honourable members of the Gombe State House of Assembly, to do the needful and ensure expeditious passing of the Child Rights Law in Gombe State.”