



The Ekiti State chapter of International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), has advocated for inclusion of war against corruption in the programmes of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The body which described corruption as a global phenomenon that is not peculiar to only Nigeria said all hands must be on decks to tackle menace in the country.

It said the absence of corruption means that there will be more sustainable and institutional developments in the country.

The chairperson of FIDA in the state, Mrs Adefunke Anoma, stated this in Ado Ekiti at the weekend in her address at the maiden edition of the Legal Aid CDS/FIDA Ekiti inter-secondary schools debate competition in Ado Ekiti.

Anoma who commended the deep thoughts of the organisers on the issue of corruption pointed out that the goals include commitments to fight corruption, increase transparency, tackle illicit financial flow and improved access to information.

She noted that corruption represents a major obstacle to reaching functional developmental goals as it has negative effects on economic growth and increases poverty, depriving the most marginalised groups who are mostly youths and children.

Anoma said achieving the SDGs and zero level corruption can be described as day and night which must not meet for the good of the general populace.

In his remarks, the chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA) Ado Ekiti branch, Falade Olakanmi, described plea bargaining by accused persons as corruption saying that laws should be promulgated to correct the situation.

He also called for the abrogation of immunity being enjoyed by some top political holders to curb corruption in the country.

Mary Immaculate Grammar School, Petoa School, All Souls’ Anglican Grammar School, and Fountain of Knowledge International School in Ado-Ekiti were the schools which were represented at the competition.