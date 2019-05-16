<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the Federal Housing Authority, Sen. Shuaibu Lawal, has inaugurated a three-man Transitional Management Committee to enable the smooth running of the Authority.

A statement signed by Lawal, on Thursday in Abuja said the development followed the expiration of the Authority’s former management, led by Prof. Mohammed Al-Amin on the May 6.

Lawal said it was necessary to put in place the transitional committee to ensure that no management vacuum was created in the organisation.

According to him, since the last regime has ended, and decision for the next one is yet to be taken, there is therefore need to hold forth, until a new management is put in place by government.

The chairman urged the committee members that they should utilize the opportunity given to them to serve and make use of the chance.

‘‘I charge you to put in your best, work diligently and turn this place around. Do not be distracted by your acting capacity.

“No matter how long it takes, new management will come, so I charge you to work very well in your acting capacities until the president makes a substantive appointment,” he said.

The new committee has Mr Umar Gonto as the Acting Managing Director, Jona Saidu as the Acting Head, Housing Finance, Accounts and Corporate Services Directorate, and Mrs Hajara Kadiri as the Acting Head, Business Development Directorate.

Mrs Ebere Alalibo, an Assistant General Manager, Board Secretariat, took over as the Acting Secretary to the Board, a position held by Gonto, until his recent appointment, as the Acting Managing Director.