Nigerians must stop the habit of attacking fire fighters at fire scenes, Dr Liman Ibrahim, Controller-General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), charged on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr Ibrahim said Nigerians should instead appreciate and support fire fighters who put their lives on the line to save other lives and properties.

He was speaking with newsmen on the commemoration of the 2021 International Fire Fighters Day celebrated globally every May 4.

The FFS boss said Nigerians also needed to stop destroying fire trucks at fire scenes as it was a disincentive to fire fighters.





Dr Ibrahim said the May 4 international holiday for fire fighters was to honour fire fighters, dead or alive for risking their lives while saving others.

He eulogised fallen fire fighters and said: “they might be no more, but they remain alive in the hearts of those for whom they sacrificed their lives.’’

Ibrahim expressed appreciation of Nigerian fire fighters at all levels, either still serving or retired for their sacrifices in ensuring the safety of lives and properties.