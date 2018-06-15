Director of Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, yesterday, said he did not dispute the figures of National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on employment.

According to him, what he disputed in the latest edition of The Interview magazine, marshaled by the very able ace journalist, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, was the figure as presented by the reporter on job loss not unemployment as wrongly reported by some on-line media.

According to him, “to say those who are unemployed rose by four million, is not the same as saying four million people lost their jobs. This is clearly because the millions of graduates and other trainees the nation produces yearly make the unemployment figures to rise, but it is not the same as saying that those jobs were lost.

“The fact is that for many years now that even preceded this administration, we have not been creating the number of jobs as quickly as can accommodate the numbers of fresh graduates we produce every year.

“The obvious narrative created by those who report like this is that the figure of job loss is as high as they want to make it up and is as a direct result of some policies that the Buhari administration got very wrong.”