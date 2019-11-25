<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cancer registries of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI) and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, sponsored by the Ekiti State Government, at the weekend organised an outreach programme on breast and cervical cancer screening for residents of Otun and Isan-Ekiti in Moba and Oye local governments.

The Director of Ekiti State Cancer Registry, Dr. Abidemi Omonisi, enlightened the residents on the measures an individual can take in fighting cancer.

He described cancer as an abnormal growth of cells that can affect any part of the body.

Dr. Mojisola Ayodele, a consultant from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, FETHI, thanked the state government and others for organising the awareness and screening programme.

She educated the women on the need for breast and cervical cancer screening, and urged those within the ages of 20 and 60 to visit standard health facilities for routine screening to stay healthy.

Other activities that took place during the programme included counselling, diagnosis, cervical and breast screening procedures.

Dr. Akanni thereafter demonstrated how women can carry out self-breast examinations within the comfort of their homes.

Cancer specialists and health care providers were on ground and some of the patients were referred for further treatment where necessary.