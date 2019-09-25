<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment about one month after assuming office.

A statement from the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said Keyamo would replace Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister of State at the labour ministry while Alasoadura moved the Niger Delta miistry.

The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the swap.

It said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State as follows:

“Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, is to move to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State; Senator Tayo Alasoadura, is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, September 24, 2019.”