Erstwhile Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that his redeployment from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the Ministry of Labour and Employment was evidence of his versatility.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the redeployment, saying it was proof of his ability to do many different things.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle @fkeyamo on Tuesday night, Keyamo had tweeted:

ON THE MOVE AGAIN: TWO PORTFOLIOS IN TWO MONTHS! Just been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige. Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity💪 pic.twitter.com/pEQ6lcpXSO — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 24, 2019

The tweet has since generated 977 comments, 1,100 retweets and 4,200 reactions.

Many of his Twitter followers congratulated him, others berated him, while many more criticised the Buhari administration for not making up its mind from the outset as to which ministry it wanted to put Keyamo.