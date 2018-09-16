The spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has joined the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, and the social media aide to the president, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, to defend the appointment of Yusuf Bichi as new DG DSS and Kemi Adeosun’s resignation.

In a statement disclosed on Sunday, Keyamo condemned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, criticisms, noting that the current administration is more honest than the past government.

Recall that PDP had accused Presidency of protecting Adeosun ever since the news of her forged NYSC certificate broke and equally accused the current administration of being the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

On Adeosun’s resignation, Keyamo pontificated that there is hardly any government in the world that is free from official scandal.

Using Adeosun’s case to juxtapose the former comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, alleged certificate forgery case, Keyamo averred that the past government under PDP protected Dikko despite the oath taken by the person who actually forged his WAEC certificate.

He said that Buhari does not want to rush into Adeosun’s matter and that was why he took his time to get to the root of the case and eventually did the right thing.

His words, “There’s hardly ANY govt in d world where scandals concerning its officials do not arise. The difference is how various govts REACT to these scandals. Some shield officials at the expense of integrity of d State. Others preserve d integrity of d State at the expense of d officials.

“In REACTING to the allegation(s) against Kemi Adeosun & other similar ones in the past, PMB didn’t rush to satisfy public frenzy. He calmly took his time to get to the bottom of these cases & EVENTUALLY ensured that the right thing was done to preserve the integrity of the State.

“The resignation of Adeosun under PMB’s govt is in sharp contrast to d case of Dikko, d CG of Customs under d past govt, who was shielded for 5 YEARS until d govt was voted out despite d person who ACTUALLY forged his WAEC certificate for him swearing to that fact PUBLICLY on oath.

“The same Premium Times as shown below👇reported & pursued the case of Certificate forgery by Dikko, but he was shielded by the same people who want to return to power in 2019.‘ @premiumtimesng Court grants order for prosecution of customs boss for forgery.

“Another link to d Dikko story that PDP defended and covered till they left power..’Desperate Dikko-The CG of Customs, Alhaji Abdullahi Dikko, tries all tactics in the book to suppress his alleged certificate scandal.

“In terms of a sense of shame & consciousness about the integrity of d State, we cannot compare d past callous, shameless & integrity-challenged govt with that of PMB that EVENTUALLY ensures d right thing is done at all times to protect the State instead of questionable officials.

“Having sacrificed members of his cabinet and other close officials, Nigerians should have faith that any alleged pending case of corruption against any govt official being bandied in the media is either frivolous or quietly being investigated as there are no SACRED COWS with PMB.

“W e saw a case where a past President could not sack a powerful female Minister because of all the alleged shady deals they did together (some of which are now being revealed). In this case Kemi Adeosun testified to the unquestionable integrity of PMB in her resignation letter.”