The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency is to partner with the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria to encourage young females in secondary schools to develop interest in engineering.

The Managing Director, FERMA, Nuruddeen Rafindadi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the partnership would advance the number of practicing female engineers in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the statement was signed by Maryam Sanusi, Director, Head of Communication and Public Relations, FERMA.

Rafindadi encouraged the association to remain committed to engineering principles anchored on proffering solutions to problems and challenges.

He commended APWEN for embracing girl-child mentorship programmes, saying that the effort would help build a healthy nation.

The National President, APWEN, Felicia Agubata, said the visit was aimed at tapping FERMA’s disposition in engineering services and developmental programmes for a viable economy.

Agubata said that APWEN, a Non-Governmental Organisation established in 1982, had encouraged young people to study of engineering and advanced the development of practicing female engineers.

He said: “APWEN aims at catching young female engineers through well-articulated programmes and policies, execution and evaluation which provides them a platform.

“It encourages practicing ones to excel and attain an enviable height in their chosen field of endeavour.

“APWEN programmes spans various aspects of the economy to reach out to female engineers, both young and old.

“The association combs through organisations, both private and government, for the female engineers to enhance, encourage, equip themselves, and to excel and play outstanding roles in building an economically healthy nation.”

She called on FERMA to partner with it in its annual targeted of introducing engineering programmes across the six geopolitical zones in secondary schools to mentor the girl-child in engineering practices.

Agubata said the association’s 25th anniversary would come up from September 26 to September 28, 2018.