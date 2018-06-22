An engineer with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Malam Rilwanu Usman, says the agency has rehabilitated four roads of 136 kilometers in Kebbi State.

Usman said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the rehabilitation of five roads of 420 kilometers was also ongoing in the state.

The engineer said the execution of the projects in the state was in line with a presidential directive in 2017 on road interventions.

“The four rehabilitated roads in the state are 800 meters internal network at the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi; 1.2 kilometer Shanga junction – Saminaka road and 52 kilometers Argungu – Bui road.

“The rehabilitation of 82 kilometers Ribah-Diri–Rijau road is also part of the completed projects by FERMA in the state,” he said.

Usman said four of the five ongoing rehabilitation projects in the state were in various stages of completion, and that the contractor handling the remaining project was yet to commenced work.

He said the agency had also intervened in the 1.6 kilometer road affected by erosion in Ambursa, Birnin Kebbi Local Government.