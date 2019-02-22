



The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has engaged about 14, 000 youths from local communities across the country to cut shrubs and trees along federal highways.

Babangida Kawuwa, told newsmen on Friday, Yola, that the programme which is aimed at engaging unemployed youths along the corridors of the roads, began in February and will end in March. 2019.

“The agency has engaged about 14, 000 local youths to cut and clear shrubs and trees along federal highways nationwide.

“In Adamawa, recruited 437 youths across the state who are now clearing the shrubs and trees on seven selected roads,” Kawuwa said.

He said the programme was part of federal government effort to support rural communities to partake in government intervention to improve their living condition.

Kakuwa said that those involved in the’ programme would receive monthly payment from the agency.

He said the agency has completed the maintenance of some roads in the state to provide smooth movement of people, especially during end of the year’s festivities.

“The agency has also maintained several roads and reinstated many bridges in the state.

“The roads are the of Yola-Fufore–Gurin and Gombi–Garkida-Biu highway,” he said.

Kakuwa confirmed that five culverts and bridges were also reinstated along Guyuk and Mayo Belwa – Ganye federal highways.