The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has allayed fears of any possible collapse of the Ajaokuta-Itobe bridge in Kogi State.

The agency called on motorists and commuters plying the road to not entertain any fears of any likely collapse of the link bridge, saying it can remain functional for the next 100 years.

The bridge traverses across the River Niger in Kogi State and serves as a link to the eastern part of the country to Abuja and beyond.

FERMA during an on the spot assessment of the bridge, yesterday, asserted that no section of the bridge had been cut off.

This is coming against the backdrop of video clips that went viral indicating that the bridge was on the verge of collapse.

In the video clip images of broken expansion joints could be seen, with some agitated commuters milling around the spot.

Officials of the FERMA led by the Highway Engineer, Mr. Sunday Adenusi who were on a spot assessment allayed the fears of all, noting that the attention of the agency was drawn to the video clip which purported the bridge as being cut off from the joints.

Adenusi explained that the expansion joints, eighteen in number, with nine on either side, are for the purpose of balancing and stability.

He said that the video clip only sought to highlight the joints covers which were removed.

He maintained that there were no vibrations, and no harm done to the bridge.

He called on road users to disregard the online video clips, as there is no threat posed by the exposed joint covers, which have been put back in place.

The FERMA official explained that the Federal Ministry of Works had earlier engaged a contractor for the assessment of areas that requiring intervention, adding that information from the Controller of Works in the state, indicate that the said contractor is expected to mobilise to site soon to remedy the situation.