<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has issued a cheque of $50,000 to Christian Chukwu, former coach of the Super Eagles and one of Nigeria’s greatest footballers ever, for his medical trip to the UK for further treatment in the first week of May.

Recall that Otedola had offered to foot the bill of the former captain of the national team following reports that he was battling with prostate cancer.

The cheque was presented to Chukwu on Wednesday morning in Enugu by Philip Akinola, the COO of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, one of Otedola’s companies.

Also at the cheque presentation were Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu state, Amaju Pinnick, the chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Onochie Anibeze, a renowned sports journalist.

Chukwu, with support from the Enugu state government, has already done an initial surgery in Nigeria and has been recuperating but requires further treatment in the UK.