The chairman of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola, has denied claims that he is seeking to contest for Lagos State governorship seat in 2019.

Reports started making the rounds that the oil mogul will join politics after posting a video of himself on a popular Molue bus in Lagos.

The rumours grew following a tweet from a parody account on Twitter stating the Forte Oil boss will seek to dislodge Akinwunmi Ambode from the Lagos House next year.

“My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted,” Otedola tweeted in the early hours of Friday.

“I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office.”

Otedola, whose father was once a governor of the state and also hails from Epe Local Government like Ambode, insisted that the current governor is doing a good job and deserve his backing for a second term.

“The Governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him,” he said.