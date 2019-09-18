<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied writing a petition against the acting Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

He also denied asking the purported writer to do it.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement on Wednesday, described the purported petition as fake and called on the Presidential Advisory Council Against Corruption, led by Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), to disregard it.

The former minister said he did not know the lawyer who purportedly wrote the petition on his behalf, and called on all Nigerians to disregard it.

He said, “It has been brought to my attention that a fake report and a false story concocted by agents of destruction is in circulation.

“The fake story purportedly reflects the contents of a fake petition which was supposedly written by a lawyer who I have never met or spoken to by the name of Lanre Amu, on my behalf against Justice John Tsoho.

“The petition, the story and the report are false in their entirety and I hereby denounce them and those that concocted them in the strongest terms.

“They did not originate from me and I did not mandate anyone to write such an absurd, damaging and defamatory story; and neither did I write any petition against Justice John Tsoho.”

The former minister said anyone or any medium that attempts to publish or circulate such a fake and damaging story would have contravened the laws of defamation and would have violated the provisions of the cyber crime law.

He threatened to take legal action in order to protect his name and reputation.