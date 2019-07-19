<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken a swipe at Southwest governors over their reaction to invasion of their territories by rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

According to Fani-Kayode, the response of the governors was weak, cowardly, meaningless and nonsensical, adding that they could not even muster the courage to talk until after President Muhammadu Buhari had spoken.

The former minister, on his twitter handle wrote: “The SW Governors’ response to the call for the Fulani terrorists to leave the SW was weak, cowardly, meaningless and nonsensical. They could not even muster the courage to talk until after Buhari had spoken. Someone people asked them: Are you with the Yoruba people or with Fulani Buhari?”

Fani-Kayode also said he wished former President Goodluck Jonathan had treated Buhari and members of the then opposition with the same level of brutality that the president was treating members of the opposition today.

“How I wish GEJ had treated Buhari and members of the then opposition with the same level of brutality that Buhari is treating members of the opposition today.

“How I wish GEJ had been as ruthless and vicious with his critics as Buhari is ruthless and vicious with his today.

“How I wish OBJ had supported the OPC in the same way that Buhari is supporting Miyetti Allah and the Fulani terrorists.

“How I wish OBJ had treated the leaders and proponents of political sharia in the same way that Buhari is treating the leaders and members of IPOB,” he said.