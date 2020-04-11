<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed reason he liked late Nigeria’s despotic leader, Gen. Sani Abacha, in view of the maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

He said he liked the despotic leader because he would have acted and sent Chinese out of the country in the midst of alleged inhuman treatment meted out to Nigerians in China.

Several reports had it that some Nigerians in China were being sent out of their houses and in hotels.

According to him, one thing he knew was that Abacha would not have taken this nonsense from the Chinese.

Fani-Kayode said if Abacha had been in power today, many Chinese would have been deported by now and that no Chinese doctor would have been allowed in.





“Say what you like about Gen. Sani Abacha, but one thing I know is that he would not have taken this nonsense from the Chinese.

“If he had been in power today many of them would have been deported by now and no Chinese doctors would have been allowed in,” he tweeted.

Fani-Kayode added that foreign policy and diplomacy is based on reciprocity and mutual respect.

“Based on the way in which the Chinese Government is treating our people, I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to arrest the same number of Chinese citizens that are here, seize their passports and quarantine them indefinitely,” he added.