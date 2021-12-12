Femi Fani-Kayode: Precious Chikwendu has access to our kids

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu has access to their children.

This is after the beauty queen said that the former minister denied her access to spend time with their children. She also said that one of her sons had COVID-19 and another was with injuries.

Fani-Kayode, however, denied the claims stating that the kids were healthy and receiving the best care. He also said Chikwendu has access to the kids and has failed to visit them.

He posted a video of them playing on Instagram with the caption “My handsome princes with their nurses and nannies and other members of my household taken today. No bruises, no scars, no head wounds, no COVID-19.

“Their mother has been given access to see them in the house for the last 1 year and 5 months but she has refused to do so.

“Despite that, they are happy and healthy and have the best of everything. They get the very best of care from a set of highly trained and well-respected child care specialists and professionals.”