Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-minister of aviation and critic of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), agreed praising President Muhammadu Buhari but has denied dumping opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the reports that he had joined APC are false.

In tweet on Friday, he said the reports are “vile mendacities and perfidious falsehood’’.

He said that it was true that he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for getting Zainab Aliyu out of Saudi Arabia prison.

The commendation, he said was not tantamount to joining the president’s political party.

“Reports that I said I am “proud of Buhari” and that I have “dumped PDP” and “joined APC” are false. Those that are peddling such vile mendacities and perfidious falsehood are insane. I commended Buhari for getting the young lady in Saudi Arabia out of prison but it stops there,’’ he said in his tweet.

Reno Omokri, another critic of Buhari also praised the president for securing the release of Zainab Aliyu.

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and an ardent critic of President Muhammed Buhari, in a tweet on Tuesday, said: “I celebrate the @MBuhari government for securing Zainab Aliyu’s release in record breaking time.

“President Buhari is to be commended.

“Now, I urge the President to apply the same sense of urgency that he showed for Zainab towards Leah Sharibu and make #FreeLeahSharibu a reality.’’

Saudi Arabian authorities released Zainab Aliyu, a student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, who was arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

Also released was Ibrahim Abubakar.

Zainab was arrested since Dec. 25, 2018.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the government has been able to establish the innocence of Zainab and the second Nigerian involved in the case, Ibrahim Abubakar.

Both accused, he said, would be released tomorrow to the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia.

There had been several calls for their release with President Muhammadu Buhari directing the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, to swiftly intervene and secure her immediate release.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa had assured Nigerians that they were making good progress and she will be back, along with 2 others in the same situation.

Zainab was arrested after a banned drug, Tramadol, was found in her bag, but claimed it was planted in her luggage by unknown persons.

The student had reportedly travelled from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in company with her mother, Mrs. Maryam Aliyu, and sister, Hajara Aliyu.

Zainab, who was accused of entering Saudi Arabia with an illegal dosage of Tramadol.

Reports indicate the she was a victim of a cartel that specialised in keeping hard drugs in travellers’ bags, some of whom were already in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

In Kano on Tuesday, some students of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, her school, protested against her arrest and detention.