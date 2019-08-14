<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode says that Christians in Northern Nigeria are being destroyed as a result the security crises occasioned by the rise of Boko Haram and the herder-farmer conflict, which has led to a substantial loss of lives.

Fani-Kayode said this on Tuesday while presenting a lecture titled “Good Governance in Nigeria today: A crucial role of the Church,” at the Nigeria Bible Translation Trust (NBTT), in Jos, Plateau State.

“The church has to set an example by coming together as one to encourage Christians all over the country. We have millions of Christians in this country, we need a strong church and a church that does not only shows but cares,” Fani-Kayode said.

“I believe that the Christian community in this country has said all they can possibly say; Christians are not in charge of security agencies, Christians are not in charge of the judiciary, Christians are not in charge of the Executive, Christians are not in charge of the Legislature, Christians are not in charge of anything in this country any more.

“We must be sensitive as Christians to the challenges that Christians are facing in Nigeria. If we want peace in Nigeria, then nobody should torment, marginalize, enslave or attempt to destroy the Christian faith.

“The target on Christians is unacceptable or Muslim by any group of people, or those that for any other reason don’t want to see them alive is unacceptable. We need to come together and urge our government to do something in that direction to ensure the safety and security of this country is guaranteed.”

Fani-Kayode challenged Christians to pray and also work to protect themselves because “if you only pray in your home without work, you will be stabbed to death.

“Our people are being targeted and our people are being killed, not just Christians, but all over the country; Christians are meant to raise up with a passion against evil, this is what Christianity is all about, the ability to resist evil.

The outspoken former federal minister urged Christian leaders in the country not to come out strongly and speak the truth against evil, to stand up for the weak, speak for the voiceless and stand up for the oppressed.

“We must point out where there is an act of injustice against one person, whether you are a Christian, Muslim, and even an unbeliever that doesn’t believe in God; an action against one of these people is an action against all of us,” he said.

“What we can do is to go back to our churches and encourage our people that we must speak to our government and tell the government to do the right thing for people; like Leah Shariubu who, as far as I am concerned, was abandoned by this government.

“I don’t believe for one minute that they have pushed hard enough for her to be free; she was the only Christian among those girls that was not freed, and they came out boldly and said because she is a Christian she will not be free. I expect the Government to do far more than what they are doing.

“This a blow on this government, it is a spiritual wound on this government because over a hundred million Christians in this country actually believe that if you are captured by these evil men, if you are kidnapped and carried away that your government will not care about you because you are a Christian. Meanwhile, they care about the Muslims and ensure that the Muslims are free; that is not acceptable and it is something that we should stand against.”