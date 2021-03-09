



A septuagenarian arrested by members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) is not the “wanted Wakili”, according to former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Some members of the OPC in Oyo State had, on Sunday, razed a Fulani settlement at Kajola in Ibarapa area of Oyo State before arresting the elderly blind man.

In the process, newsmen gathered Wakili’s daughter-n-law was killed.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said the old man arrested is not the prime suspect.

His tweet read, “One Isikilu Wakili, a foreign terrorist who operates in the Ibarapa area, is the most notorious, dangerous and bloodthirsty terrorist in the South-West today. He killed even more people yesterday. He is even worse than Abu and the old man that is in police custody in Ibadan.





“The Isikilu Wakili that is still at large is the leading mafia don and he is a brutal and cold-blooded rapist and killer. He has brought torment and carnage to the people of the South-West. I call on my friend and brother, Sunday Igboho to support & and assist the Nigeria Police Force and intelligence agencies to find him, fish him out and bring him to justice.

“This must be done within the law and it must be done with power and precision. Now is the time to free the people of Ibarapa and the SW of his wickedness and barbarity. Now is the time to do what ought to have been done long ago. I trust our security forces to do the right thing. The old man that they have in custody is not the real Mcoy. Isikilu is the real Mcoy and he is still out there killing our people. Only our security forces with the total support and commitment of Sunday Igboho, the local community and the gallant and fearless sons and daughters of Oduduwa can save the day. And save the day they must!” he said.