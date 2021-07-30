Femi Fani-Kayode: DCP Abba Kyari is a good officer

The former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the embattled deputy commissioner of police (DCP) indicted in the Hushpuppi fraud case by the United States is a good cop.

Newsmen had earlier reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had secured a court order for the arrest of Kyari after his indictment in the court confession by popular Instagram celebrity and alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi, who is facing fraud and money laundering charges.

Hushpuppi had alleged that Abba Kyari collected bribes to facilitate the arrest of a co-fraudster with whom he was jailed in a dispute on how they would share the $1.1 million proceeds from the scam of Qatari business executives.

However, Abba Kyari has since denied allegations saying his “hands are clean”.

Kyari also disclosed that he only offered to help Hushpuppi after the socialite revealed that Vincent Kelly Chibuzo, his co-fraudster, allegedly threatened his family in Nigeria.

Amid the ensuing saga, Usman Alkali Baba, inspector-general of police (IGP), had called for an internal probe of the allegations.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode described Kyari as “one of the bravest, brightest” police officers the country has ever had.

“A super cop that has risked his life protecting us from kidnappers, murderers & terrorists all these years & that has arrested more criminals than any other is accused of taking bribes from a yahoo boy & scammer all the way from America & we are expected to believe it? Not me!,” he wrote.

“Nigerians seem to take delight in believing and assuming the worse about their best. That is part of our problem: we love and celebrate the evil but we despise, hate, and seek to pull down the righteous and good.

“As far as I am concerned there are as many crooked, bent & killer cops all over the world as there are good ones & America has its fair share of both. The only people that ought to take pleasure in reading this crap about Abba are the kidnappers and terrorists in our country.”

He further stated that it would take more evidence to make him believe the DCP was complicit in the fraud case.

