



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, of physically abusing and stabbing mediators who prevented her from killing him and the children.

Newsmen write that Precious had alleged that Femi Fani-Kayode physically abused her.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode in a statement issued by his media aide, Oladimeji Olaiya, refuted the claims.

Fani-Kayode stated that at no time had he ever exposed his children to any danger as they were always properly taken care of.

He alleged that Precious Chikwendu had on several occasions seduced many of his friends to take money from them during his time in detention.

The statement said: “For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Chief Fani-Kayode expose his children to danger and he had always provided them with the best of care including 12 nannies and nurses.

“Chikwendu’s only pastime was to post pictures and words on Instagram and sleep with men outside. She also tried to seduce several Chief Fani-Kayode’s friends when he was in detention so that she could extort money from them.





“Neither is it true that she was ever beaten by Chief Fani-Kayode or anyone else in his staff and security team, either when she was pregnant or not pregnant and it is not true that she was subjected to any form of physical or mental abuse from them.

“On one occasion, she cut two people with a knife and almost bit off a third’s finger when she was trying to attack and kill her own children and husband with two knives. 30 people witnessed this and we have it on video.

“On another occasion when she was caught in bed with a married naval officer in a hotel, she cut her own foot with a broken bottle and said she would tell the world that her husband did it.

“Finally, the only reason Chikwendu has not seen her children for close to seven months is that she has refused to come to the house to do so. Chikwendu claims that she was stripped and drugged. This is not true. Rather she was held down by a contingent of four policemen after which she was sedated with an injection by a doctor from the psychiatric hospital.”

Newsmen write that Precious is demanding full custody of their four sons and N3.5 million as monthly upkeep.