A senior lawyer, Femi Falana, has petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged plot by the federal government to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters, over his report on the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, testing positive for coronavirus.

Sowore in a post on his Facebook page, on Thursday, said there were indications that the federal government was planning to secure a court order against him by using the Nigerian military to raid his residence.

Falana, a rights activist, in a copy of his petition seen by newsmen on Saturday, said since Sowore is not member of the Armed Forces, he should not be subject to the military law that warrants the army to detain him in a military facility.

“Your lordship, we have confirmed the clandestine move by the Nigerian Army to secure an exparte order to detain our client over some ridiculous moves over revealing classified information through the saharareporters,” he wrote.

“Since our client is not a member of the armed forces he is not subject to the Armed Forces Act or any regulation to warrant or any application to detain him in a military detention facility.”





The story of Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff testing positive for the pandemic coronavirus, was first reported by Sahara Reporters.

Kyari is believed to have contracted the disease earlier in the month in Germany, which has a high number of cases and has banned public gatherings, limiting such to a maximum of two people.

Falana urged the court to advise the army to halt the alleged attempt to arrest Sowore, and to report to the police if there is evidence that his client committed an offence.

“The Nigerian Amry should be advised to report our client to the police if there is evidence he has committed any offence or whatsoever. Falana said.

Sowore who is currently facing a charge of treasonable felony, was arrested last August by the DSS in Lagos just ahead of the #RevolutionNow protests which he inspired months after losing the 2019 presidential election.

He was later released in December after intense public outcry.