Human right lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allot oil blocs to individuals, warning that otherwise he would drag him to court.

He noted that none of the beneficiaries of oil blocs in the past had the technology to explore the oil, but rather they travel abroad to look for companies they sell or lease the oil blocs to at huge amount of money.

He described the sharing of oil blocs as a corrupt way politicians share the wealth among themselves and their associates.

Falana stated this on Wednesday at the Dome, at Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State capital while delivering his address entitled: “Politics in Nigeria, finding a balance between political interest and the demand for good governance” as a guest speaker at Imeri Convergence 2019.

Speaking on the proposed $29.6bn loan approval being sought by the President at the Senate, Falana called on Nigerians to invite their senators to public debate to discuss the implications of the loan.

He explained that if the Senate should approve the loan, the nation would be plunged into perpetual indebtedness which generation unborn would bear part of the brunt.

Falana said the nation is currently servicing its debt with 50 percent of its annual budget.

He called on Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands noting that none of the current political parties can conduct a free and fair elections.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu noted that freedom of the citizenry is sacrosanct, which corroborated Falana’s position that the greatest dividend of democracy is freedom.

Akeredolu, who was represented by former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Victor Olabintan, enjoined the people to always express their grievances in a way that would not encroach the rights of others.

Senator Bode Olajumoke charged politicians to shun politics of bitterness for the development of the nation.

Chief Sola Ebiseni, who was among the discussants at the event, condemned the lopsidedness in the appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying Ondo State should produce the next Managing Director of the commission.

He was, however, advised by Falana to drag the Federal Government to court of the matter, saying it’s a breach of the act that established the Commission.