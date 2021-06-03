Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has advised the federal government to engage separatists groups in talks to douse tension and agitations.

Falana made the appeal while speaking at the south-west zonal public hearing of the house of representatives special committee on the review of the 1999 constitution in Lagos, on Wednesday.

The senior advocate of Nigeria said the federal government should engage rather than declare war on separatists groups.

President Muhammadu Buhari had threatened to deal with those “bent on destroying” Nigeria through “insurrection”.

"Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand," Buhari had said.





But Falana said meaningful dialogue with the groups will ensure peace in the country.

“We are suggesting that the Federal Government should enter into meaningful dialogue with all separatists groups so that perceived injustice can be addressed,” Falana said.

“This is the only way to guarantee peace in the country.”

Falana asked members of the national assembly to take over the control of the nation’s economy and ensure that every spending go through appropriation.

“Right now, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the IMF and World Bank have taken over the control of the economy of the country,” he said.

“We want to appeal to you, don’t allow the executives to withdraw money from the federation account to another account without appropriation of the national assembly.”