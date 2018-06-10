The lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the Federal Government to move ahead to adopt the programmes of Chief Moshood Abiola on poverty alleviation as well as respect the human rights stand of Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Falana who made the call while speaking with newsmen said the Federal Government should mark the first national democracy day on June 12, 2018 by the releasing all citizens detained illegally all over the country and complying with all valid and subsisting court orders.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had made history by taking the decision to honour Chief M.K.O. Abiola and Chief Fawehinmi posthumously even as he faulted the May 29 Democracy Day of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The Muhammadu Buhari administration has made history by conferring the posthumous national award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election for his huge contribution to the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“The declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day, the Federal Government has officially validated the integrity of the fair and free election that was criminally annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida junta.

“By recognising June 12 as Democracy Day, the Federal Government has put an end to the hypocrisy of May 29 which was proclaimed by the Olusegun Obasanjo regime. Also, by conferring the posthumous national award of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON), the Federal Government has officially endorsed the enormous contributions of Chief Fawehinmi to the titanic battle against military dictatorship and promotion of human rights in Nigeria,” he said.