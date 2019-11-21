<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has faulted the claim by the Department of State Services that it could not release #RevolutionNow protest convener, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale Bakare, on bail until it sees and verifies their sureties.

Falana, who is a lawyer for the two detained activists, said in a statement on Thursday that the judge, who admitted Sowore and Bakare to bail and ordered their release, did not assign the DSS with the responsibility of verifying their sureties.

The two men had perfected the bail conditions given then by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu since November 6, according to Falana, but more than two weeks after, the DSS had refused to let them out of its cells.

In a statement to newsmen on Thursday, Falana said, “Pursuant to the verification of the sureties of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare by the Federal High Court, the trial judge, Honourable Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu, made an order on November 6, 2019 for the release of the defendants from the custody of the DSS.

“The court Order has not authorised the DSS to approve the sureties before releasing Sowore and Bakare from custody.

“Kindly find below the court order being treated with contempt by the DSS which has continued to parade itself as a law-abiding security organisation.”

The DSS had on August 3 arrested Sowore in his Lagos apartment to forestall his planned nationwide #RevolutionNow protest slated for August 5.

Despite Sowore’s arrest, the protest took place but was characterised with brutalisation and arrest of the protesters and journalist by the police.

The DSS has charged Sowore and Bakare with treasonable felony, alleging that the #RevolutionNow protest was aimed at overthrowing President Muhammadu Buhari.