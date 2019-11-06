<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

#RevolutionNow Convener, Yele Sowore, has met his bail conditions.

His counsel, Femi Falana, said the convener, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, have met their bail conditions on charges of treasonable felony.

Falana spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the court hearing on the trial of Sowore for treasonable felony.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court has adjourned the trial to the 5th and 6th of December, 2019.

The adjournment is occasioned by the objections raised by Falana to the effect that the defense team was never served with the witness statement that the prosecution is relying on to proceed with the trial insisting that there is a deliberate attempt on the part of the prosecution to ambush the defense team.

However, the prosecutor, Hassan Liman disagreed as he, in turn, blamed the situation on the defense team, accusing them of stalling the trial also denying plans to ambush the defense team or engage in any form of secret trial.