



A human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, has described the current protest by workers across the country as a popular one, saying the issue of the minimum wage has nothing to do with federalism.





“Members of the National and State Assemblies should appreciate the need to prevent payment of starvation wages in the country,” Falana said in an interview monitored on Channels TV Politics Today.

He said the constitution stipulates the payment of living wage for workers, noting that the present 30,000 minimum wage cannot be said to be a living wage.