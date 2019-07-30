<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Femi Falana (SAN), the lawyer to detained leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Mallama Zinat, has said they are still carrying the pellets of bullets allegedly shot at them in 2015.

Falana made this known on Monday at the resumed hearing of the application he filed on behalf of El-Zakzakys.

They are seeking permission to travel abroad for further medical treatment following the health condition of the Shiites’ leader.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria told the court that the health condition of his clients was getting worse by the day his clients were not in court due to their bad health condition.

He added that only a foreign medical treatment was required to stabilise them to enable them face the main trial.

However, the prosecuting counsel Debris Bayero opposed the bail application.

He informed the court that El-Zakzaky’s medical condition can be treated locally, insisting that there was no need for the court to release him on bail to travel abroad.

After listening to the submissions from both counsels, the presiding judge, Justice Darius Khobo adjourned the ruling on the application to August 5.