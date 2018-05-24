Legal luminary and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Thursday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his birthday wishes and prayers as he turned 60 on May 20.

Falana expressed the appreciation in a message, in Lagos.

He said that he was humbled by the love shown to him by President Buhari on his birthday.

Falana, however, requested release of Nigerians detained `illegally’ across the country, as a special birthday gift from the Federal government.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his wishes and prayers for me, but the birthday gift which I humbly ask from the Federal Government is more commitment to respect for human rights and rule of law.

“In particular, all Nigerian citizens, who are being detained illegally in the country should be freed without any further delay,” he said.

President Buhari had, on Saturday, in a press release signed by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, hailed Falana’s sense of patriotism over the years.

The president prayed that God would grant the human rights campaigner longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country.