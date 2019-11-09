<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Femi Falana, the lawyer representing the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has described as misleading the claim by the Department of State Services that it failed to release Sowore because no one had come to collect him.

On Friday night, in an obvious attempt to defend its repeated refusal to release Sowore, 48 hours after meeting his bail conditions, the DSS claimed that “no one had turned up to take delivery” of the publisher and rights activist after the federal agency confirmed receipt of Sowore’s release warrant.

But in a reaction, Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, said in a statement sent to newsmen that the DSS again refused to release Sowore after over four hours when lawyers from the defence team waited at the office of the secret police to receive the detained publisher following receipt of the release warrant by the federal agency.

“Upon acknowledging the service of the reproduction warrants, the DSS assured the bailiff and five lawyers from the defence team that our clients would be released yesterday,” Falana said. “But the DSS decided not to release our clients to our lawyers who waited in vain in the agency’s headquarters for not less than 4 hours,” he added.

Explaining the import of the release warrant confirmed to have been received by the DSS, Falana said the agency was mandated by court to personally produce Sowore for his release after receiving the warrant.

“It is pertinent to point out that the meaning of reproduction warrant issued by a trial court is that the defendants be produced for the purpose of releasing them having met their bail conditions.

“In the instant case, the federal high court did not order the DSS to hand over Messrs Sowore and Bakare to any person but to produce them for the purpose of releasing them having met the suffocating bail conditions imposed on them by the trial court,” Falana said.

The lawyer also described the recent statement from the DSS as a pledge of commitment to obeying the court order.

Falana said the agency had contacted him when Sowore insisted on reaching his lawyer before writing a statement and wondered why the same agency would hesitate to call him, if they felt a lawyer or anyone was necessary to release Sowore.

He thanked Nigerians for clamouring for Sowore’s release and urged the publisher to suspend the hunger strike.

Sowore who was arrested on August 3 after planning a nation-wide anti-government protest with the hashtag #RevelutionNow was first granted bail in September. That bail was not complied with by the DSS despite meeting the conditions.

The agency which stated its readiness to comply with the orders of the federal high court on Sowore is still holding a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki captive, after he was arrested in December, 2015 on allegations of fraud, despite numerous court orders for his release.