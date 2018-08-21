Human Right Activist, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), has lampooned the quality of representation of the southwest region at the National Assembly, saying the region’s lawmakers were in the Assembly to either warm seat or dance rather than quality representation expected of them.

This was even as he condemned demolition of Fresh FM owned by Music legend, Yinka Ayefele, in Ibadan by the Oyo state government, saying that the less privileged, who were vulnerable deserved to be pitied and not to be antagonized and destroyed.

Falana spoke in Lagos at the investiture of Transportation Secretary, Federal Capital Territory, Rotarian Kayode Opeifa at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

He said: “The quality of our representation of the southwest at the National Assembly is low. Lagos alone has 24 members in the House of Representatives, let’s be honest with ourselves. How many of them do we hear about?

“We have 40 legislators in Lagos state House of Assembly, what is the quality of the debate there? I therefore want to charge all of us.

“In those days, the southwest had the best representation in Nigeria. It is no longer the same today. We have people who go there now to dance. I am sure you know them. There are people whose background we don’t know about.

“The 2019 is going to be different, we are starting with Lagos, if people are not competent or qualified, we will campaign against you because 4 years in the life of the people means something.

“When demolishing a structure, you must be fair to the owner, why did you allow me to build five storey building, now I have built it spending hundreds of millions and you now decide that I have not complied with the law and that you are going to demolish it. Even in the case of the house of a cripple in Ibadan that has just been demolished. “Physically challenged people deserve pity; they do not deserve to be antagonized and destroyed by our government. You must also ask yourself: Will the action bring goodwill? Will it be beneficial to all?”