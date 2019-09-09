<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), urged the South African government to address drug trafficking in its country instead of justifying xenophobic attacks carried out by its citizens.

In his statement titled, ‘South Africa government should stop justifying xenophobic attacks’, Falana maintained that many Nigerian youths’ involvement in drugs out of frustration, like their South African counterparts’ should not be the basis for calling all Nigerians drug addicts.

He noted, “While pretending to condemn the attacks, the Cyril Ramaphosa regime has said that many Nigerians living in South Africa are drug addicts!

“This is an unfortunate statement as the authorities in Pretoria ought to have arrested, prosecuted and jailed the Nigerians allegedly involved in drug trafficking in South Africa.

“Are we to believe that the immigrants from other African countries have been attacked because of their involvement in the drug business?”