Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, says Buhari has come to make Nigeria “a country of our dreams.”

Adesina said this shortly after receiving “Man of Integrity Award’ on behalf of the President at the Leadership Excellence Awards 2019 organised by Igberre TV, an online medium, in Abuja.

The presidential spokesman urged Nigerians to emulate the “exemplary leadership style” of the President by placing high premium on national interest in their undertakings.

“Let’s put Nigeria first; President Muhammadu Buhari is somebody that doesn’t want anything from the country; rather, he has come to give everything to the country.

“So, let all Nigerians emulate that; let’s put the country before everything.

“When we all do that, we’ll find out that the country of our dreams will come faster than we can imagine,’’ he said.

On his part, the Executive Director of Igberre TV and the host, Mr. James Emeh, said the essence of the award was to reward good leaders in different spheres of human endeavours.

“Leadership Excellence Awards organised by Igberre TV is an event that we want to use to promote good leadership, contribute to the development of the country.

“We believe if we celebrate those who have done well, others will want to follow the same path of excellence,” he said.

Newsmen report that other recipients were Senate President Ahmed Lawan; former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Others are: Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; former Imo governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Acting EFCC chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu; and Rep Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, among others.