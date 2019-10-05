<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Femi Adesina, Media Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, is excited that members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has raised the bar in online journalism as thorough-bred professionals.

He spoke while delivering his goodwill message at the well attended third annual conference of GOCOP, held on Friday, October 4, at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.

Adesina, a two-time president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), had this yo say about GOCOP: “It is my pleasure to be here. Remember, I have always attended all your events because I believe in you and what you are also doing online as professional journalists.

” In fact, I helped in setting up GOCOP. I am very happy because GOCOP has kept its standards since inception. GOCOP has done great and has also helped to bring sanity to the online space.

The truth is that GOCOP has done better than some traditional media houses, who now rush to publish just anything”, he submitted.

Speaking further, Adesina, a former managing director and editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper called on Nigerians to support their leaders, adding that no country is totally secured.

He added, “We need to pray for our country and her leaders. We also need to join hands together to make Nigeria great. Nigeria is a success to still remain a united country, despite all what we have been through. Nigeria is a work in progress.”