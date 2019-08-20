<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr. Femi Adesina and Mallam Garba Shehu have been reappointed as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, respectively by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also reappointed were Mr. Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President and Ms Lauretta Onochie and Bashir Ahmad both as his social media aides.

The reappointments were contained in a letter dated August 14 signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

Also appointed are Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant (Digital Media) and Mallam Buhari Salihu, Special Assistant, Online Media.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has appointed Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, while Senator Babajide Omoworare is now the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

Mallam Umar El-Yakub has been reappointed the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).