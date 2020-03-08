<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A traditional ruler in Eniong Abatim in Odukpani local government area of Cross River State, Queen Aruk 11, Obonganwan Marie Ikpeme Erete has protested the non-confirmation of Justice Akon Ikpeme as the Chief Judge by the State House of Assembly.

The lawyer said she was saddened when she heard that Justice Akon Ikpeme was not confirmed by the State House of Assembly, noting that she had waited and hoped that this situation would have been resolved through common sense and co-operation.

Speaking in Calabar on Saturday, the Matriarch said “I am not a politician and cannot lay claim to the workings of Government but I am a woman, a humanitarian woman, a lawyer and a women leader.

“I hold the view that Governance should not be based on parochial sentiment but on objectivity. This emphasises the need for our leaders to be visionary and dedicated to the constitution and the cause of the people.

“It is easy, however, for us, women to get lost in a cloud of rhetoric but it is clear that for women to stand firm in society we must speak louder than our male counterparts.





“The scene played out in Cross River State over the conferment of the role of Chief Judge on Justice A Ikpeme strikes at the heart of patriarchy where financial independence and access to creative education and humanitarian freedom is out of reach for many women. This is the clear signal that has been sent out to Cross Riverrians as a result of the decision of the House. A woman has as much capacity to permeate every class of the community from the very top to the bottom as much as a man.

“Trying to stop this is indicative of a Crobology effect that styles if I can’t do it, nobody else must. It is uncertain whether our Governor is not favourably disposed to Justice Akon Ikpeme who has been married to a Cross Riverian for many years and has lived most of her life in Cross River with over 30 years of service to our community.

“It is clear, however, that the House of Assembly’s allegation that her Akwa Ibom ethnicity precludes her ability to serve in the best interest of cross riverians is at disparity with the law. Her ascendancy to the position of a high court judge is a testament to her pedigree and rightly too since we are all one – Nigerians, Racism, tribalism and racial prejudice today is a thing of the past.”

Queen Aruk condemned in its entirety the State House of Assembly’s decision not to confirm Justice Akon Ikpeme and called on the State Government to have a rethink.