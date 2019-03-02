



Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has sworn in a new Acting Chief Judge for the state. She is Hon. Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu.

Justice Onwuamaegbu who is the first female (Acting) Chief Judge in Anambra state takes over from the former Chief Judge of the state, Hon Justice Peter Umeadi who retired from service, voluntarily.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Gov Obiano said the appointment would further re-position the state judiciary to effectively address the problem of delayed dispensation of justice.

The Gov assured her of his administration’s support to enable her deliver on her new mandate.

The Governor also presented the new Chief Judge with an official car and other two escort vehicles, befitting her new status.

The Attorney General of the State, Dr Mrs Uju Nworgu emphasized that the 1999 Constitution empowers the state Governor to appoint and swear in an Acting Chief Judge when there is vacancy.

Mrs Nworgu noted that the governor deemed it necessary to appoint Justice Onwuamaegbu as new Acting Chief Judge, in her capacity as the most senior among the Judges of the state High Court.

Nworgu described the Acting Chief Judge as an erudite and principled jurist who would use her wealth of experience to transform the state judiciary.

The new Acting Chief Judge, Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu promised to build on the legacies of his predecessors in office and to ensure speedy dispensation of justice, in the state.