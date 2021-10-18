CAN felicitates with Muslims at Eid-el Maulud

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with Muslim faithful across the country and the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

Eid-el-Maulud is marked to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

CAN in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola (Esq), prayed to God to bring back peace and tranquillity to Nigeria and bind the nation together with improved unity, peace, economic growth, and development.

The statement read in part, “We send the best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters from the Christian Association of Nigeria on this year’s occasion of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW). His birth has given them the power of peaceful co-existence, code of conduct and boldness to live holy lives here on earth and assurance to enter into paradise hereafter without any hindrance.

“CAN felicitates with his Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Sultanate Council, all the Muslim leaders, and all Muslims nationwide.

“We seize this opportunity to urge the government at all levels to double their efforts in stopping the menace of terrorism and all banditry in Nigeria. The government must exercise the political will and pave the way to the end of the insurgency in the country.

“We rejoice with you all and pray that God will continue to keep us one in His love, benevolence and mercy. It is also our prayer that the good Lord will bring back peace and tranquillity to this country, bind us together as one nation and improve our economic growth and development.”