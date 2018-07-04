Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share fond memories of Afrobeat legend, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti following the historic visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the New Afrika Shrine.

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that the excited fans, who shared notes on Fela’s musical prowess, appreciated his relevance and international repute, even after death.

Fela was a legendary multi-instrumentalist, musician, and composer, pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, human rights activist and political maverick.

Fans analysed the importance of Fela’s sound and the honour of Macron’s visit as the French president becomes the first ‘real president’ to enter the Afrika Shrine.

@Iamrealjayson tweeted, “If President Emmanuel Macron could visit the Afrika Shrine in Lagos to #CelebrateAfricanCulture, then truly, we are yet to really understand and appreciate the value of Fela! What have we done with Fela? Fela is enough tourism.”

@69entertainmentbrand said, “Fela Anikulapo Kuti is truly a Legend!!! for President Emmanuel Macron to visit African Shrine in Lagos to celebrate African Culture.”

@Etyn_oba wrote, “The only international music I hear repeatedly even on ferries in Singapore is Fela Kuti. He’s known and celebrated outside Nigeria.”

@Mayowaadekanye tweeted, “The idea of Fela goes beyond music. The man preached mental independence and stood against neo-colonialism in Africa with everything he had. Music was just one of his tools.”

@Sammiejexie said, “Even in death Baba Fela lives… Truly he has death in his pouch… Anikulapo #CelebrateAfricanCulture.”

Fela, a son of a cleric, Rev. Isreal Ransome-Kuti and Fumilayo Ransome-Kuti, a human rights activist was born on October 15, 1938, and died on August 2, 1997, in Lagos.