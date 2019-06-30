<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fela Durotoye, the presidential candidate of the Alliance For New Nigeria in the last general elections has called for a thorough and independent investigation of the rape allegation levelled against the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Abiodun Fatoyinbo.

Fatoyinbo was on Friday accused of rape by Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of the singer, Timi Dakolo. She said he raped her at Ilorin, several years ago, when she was a minor.

Durotoye also said that Fatoyinbo should step down while the investigation goes on.

In a post on his verified Instagram handle, Durotoye said, “I strongly believe that a thorough and independent investigation can only be in the best interest of everyone concerned as well as in the best interest of the body of Christ and the society at large.

“To be clear, I do not have any desire to be a judge nor do I have the competence to judge such an egregious case but I know this for sure … that serious allegations such as RAPE deserve to be fully investigated especially where the names of witnesses have been mentioned and their identities revealed in the story.”

In another post on the same subject matter, Durotoye, who is a leadership expert added, “To this end, I call on all leaders in the body of Christ to speak up and demand a thorough investigation of these allegations immeditaly. With all due respect to all our ‘fathers and mothers of faith’, this is NOT a time to be silent. This is the time to speak up.

“Now, the scriptures (in Mathew 5:23) provide us with a guide for such a precarious time as this , “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and then remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift at the altar first go and be reconciled to them and then come back and offer your gift.”

“Without a doubt, Pastor @BiodunFatoyinbo is a gifted preacher and teacher of God’s Word but, our sister @BusolaDakolo has brought a serious allegation against him. Therefore, in line with the scriptures, it is only appropriate that he leaves his gift (preaching & teaching) at the altar in order to first go and attend to this matter, reconcile with the truth and, if exonerated, then return to the altar to serve God’s people with his gift.

“The scriptures clearly advise that he should take a break and step aside in order for this investigation to be concluded and justice pronounced.”