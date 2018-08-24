The Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been shut indefinitely by the authorities of the institution, following a violent protest by students.

The students were protesting a road accident that claimed the life of their colleague, Joseph Odeh, leaving six others critically injured, on their way to school last Wednesday.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when the tyre of the bus conveying the students burst and the driver lost control of his vehicle.

Udeh died after he and the other six students involved in the accident were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi. The other six are still at the hospital.

The students accuse the hospital staff of delaying his treatment, thus causing his death.

The injured students are Luther Laangi, a 200 Level Agricultural and Environmental Engineering student; Onuiigya Magida, 200 Level Animal Production; Cecilia Okori, 200 Level Fisheries; Patience Idoko, 200 Level Animal Production, and Emmanuel Omeh, 300 Level Animal Nutrition.

According to sources, following Udeh’s death, his colleagues went wild vandalising parked vehicles and other facilities on sight, while the bus that caused the accident was reportedly burnt.

The students reportedly damaged items at the hospital and also accused its staff of causing Udeh’s death.

The school authority ordered the students to proceed on mid-semester break with immediate effect, in an internal memorandum signed by the Registrar of the institution, Helen Nyitse.