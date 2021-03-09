



The Federal University, Lafia, matriculated 3,708 undergraduates into its eight faculties for the 2019/2020 academic session on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Shehu Abdul-Rahman, said the undergraduates should consider themselves fortunate to be offered admission into the university.

Abdul-Rahman said the institution had zero tolerance for vices and deviant behaviours and warned that infractions would be sanctioned.

He urged the students to focus on their studies and show respect to peers and staff members to make their stay at the institution fruitful and productive.





“Be modest and decent in your dressing and approach to issues and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations enshrined in the students’ handbook,’’ he admonished.

The vice-chancellor also assured the students of adequate security at the temporary and permanent sites of university.

He urged the students to report any suspicious activities to the management of the university through the office of the Dean of Students Affairs for immediate response.

It was Abdul-Rahman’s first time to matriculate students after taking over from his predecessor, Prof. Muhammad Sanusi-Liman on Feb. 11.