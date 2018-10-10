



The Governing Council of the Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK) at its 12th meeting has appointed Professor Kasimu Shehu as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University.

The Institution Information Officer, Jamilu M. Magaji, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, stated that his appointment was based on the recommendation of the Senate of the University.

According to him, “the Governing Council of the Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK) at its 12th meeting, held on 27th September, 2018, has considered the recommendation of the Senate and approved the appointment of Professor Kasimu Shehu, as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University

“The appointment which is for a term of two years and subject to renewal for another final term, takes effect from September 27, 2018 to September 26, 2020.”

“The Deputy Vice Chancellor, is a Professor of Plant Pathology and Mycology with over two decades of professional experience. He joined the service of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) in September, 1994 where he rose through ranks to become a Professor in January, 2015. He was at various times, the Examination Officer of the Department of Biological Sciences; Head of Botany Unit and later the Head of the Department of Biological Sciences of the University.

“Prof. K. Shehu has been a Chairman and Member of various Committees in the University setting. He was also the pioneer Head of the Department of Biology at the Federal University Birnin-Kebbi. His research focuses on determining the Prevalence and Management of Crop Diseases in Nigeria, with a view to improving food security in the country. Until his appointment, he was the Director, Students’ Industrial Working Experience Scheme (SIWES) of the University.”