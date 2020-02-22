<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has been commended for supporting education.

The commendation was made during the 5th convocation ceremony of the Federal Unity Dutse on Friday.

Speaking at the convocation, chairman of the lecture, Bashir Dalhatu, praised Osinbajo for his dedication to education.

“We are students and you have helped us.

“As Nigerians, we pray to God to give you more energy and strengthen you to continue this very good work you have been doing. You have been serving Nigeria and humanity well,” Dalhatu said.

Osinbajo upon his arrival at the airport was received by some students and the Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.





His carnival-like reception made it impossible for his bus to easily get past the chanting crowd, most of whom were chorusing Sai Osinbajo, Sai Osinbajo.

Also present at the convocation was the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II and other dignitaries.

Also speaking, Prof. Muhammad Bello Umar, an orator lauded Osinbajo for his all-round brilliance and his dedication to education and human development.

He also noted that the Vice President has demonstrated his determination to ensure that Nigeria attains its potentials.

At least, 786 students are graduating with degree in various disciplines out of which 52 students graduated with First Class, 291 with Second Class Upper, 338 Second Class Lower and 105 with 3rd class.