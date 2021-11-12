Federal University appoints four principal officers

The Governing Council of the Federal University Gashua, has approved the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Mamuda as the substantive Registrar of the institution.

The council also approved the appointments of Mohammed Ahmed Ali, Bursar; Adamu Gambo Saleh, Librarian and Engineer Ahmad Adamu Janga, Director of Works and Physical Planning.

A release signed and made available to our reporter in Gombe by the Institution’s Head of Information and Protocol, Malam Adamu Saleh, said the four principal officers will serve for a one-term period of five years.

Acting Registrar of the institution, Malam Ubayo Juji, said the appointments followed consideration of the report and recommendations of the University’s joint Council/Senate selection Board at the council’s Extra-Ordinary meeting held on Thursday 11th November 2021.

While congratulating the new appointees, Juji said the council’s approval for the appointment was in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by chapter 9 (1) of the University’s Establishment Act 2020.

The new Registrar, Dr. Abubakar Mamuda, hails from Gombi, Adamawa State and was until his appointment, Registrar, Federal University, Lafia, Nassarawa State. He is a member of many professional bodies.

Mohammed Ahmad Ali, was until his appointment as the new Bursar, served as the Bursa, FCE (Tech) Potiskum up till 1st April 2021 when he completed his two tenures of five years each. He is a Fellow of Certified National Accountants (FCNA).

For Dr. Adamu Gambo, the new Librarian and Engineer Ahmad Adamu Janga, the Director of Works and Physical Planning, they are all seasoned and qualified civil servants with many years of working experience